AEW Fight Forever’s Story Mode To Be ‘Much Different’ Than Anything Else

AEW fans have been waiting excitedly for the Fight Forever video game and new details about it are coming out every week.

It was revealed recently that the video game will feature a story mode and many different types of matches such as unsanctioned match and more.

Fightful Select provided some more details on the game. They revealed the story mode they have heard about is ‘much different’ than many other wrestler’s story mode.

While the report couldn’t elaborate on what’s unique about the AEW Fight Forever story mode, they did reiterate that it is ‘much different than any before it.’

The game’s cover was revealed recently featuring stars such as CM Punk and Jon Moxley. This cover was designed by THQ Nordic’s team and not the AEW graphic team.

As a result, people within the wrestling promotion didn’t know what the cover would look like beforehand. Even the featured stars weren’t aware that they were on the cover.

AEW showed three mini games from the upcoming title during a recent Twitch stream. The site revealed that there is also a fourth mini game, related to Orange Cassidy.

However, there are several names who joined AEW around the start of this year that won’t be included in the game.

Yuke’s has kicked the game production in the high gear the last several months. Though there is still not a set date for its release. The tentative release date for AEW Fight Forever is December 31.