AEW: Fight Forever to be Featured at Tokyo Games Show

So far, All Elite Wrestling has released two games for mobile devices, the AEW Double or Nothing Casino game, and AEW Elite General Manager.

Fans and gamers are eagerly anticipating the launch of AEW: Fight Forever, the first console wrestling video game by the company.

The game is rumored to launch later this year for all expected consoles as well as PC.

Tokyo

A lot is riding on the success of AEW: Fight Forever, with reports that AEW has invested an eight-figure sum (at least $10 million) into their gaming department.

Fans in Tokyo, Japan will soon get to check out the upcoming game themselves, as it has been confirmed that AEW: Fight Forever will be featured at the upcoming Games Show.

In addition to the game, there will also be live wrestling at the Games Show featuring talent from AEW, though no matches have been confirmed so far.

This is similar to AEW’s recent visit to Cologne, Germany for GamesCon 2022, where Fight Forever won Best Game in the Sports/Racing category.

Tokyo Games Show 2022 will take place from September 15, to September 18, and will also feature Xbox, Capcom, and Konami at the event.

What we know about AEW: Fight Forever

At GamesCon, Evil Uno and Colt Cabana spoke about AEW: Fight Forever, promoting a rich story for the game.

The pair confirmed a “deep career mode” which will see players go “on the road” with AEW in this mode and select a manager as well.

It was also said that online play will be a large part of the game.