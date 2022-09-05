AEW Full Gear 2022 To Take Place In New Jersey

All Elite Wrestling is returning to New Jersey.

The promotion revealed at this evening’s ALL OUT that their next major pay-per-view, Full Gear, will be taking place from the Prudential Center on Saturday November 18th. Additionally, AEW will be running the same venue one night prior for an episode of their weekly episodic, Rampage.

AEW Full Gear confirmed for Newark, NJ in Prudential Center. November 19! pic.twitter.com/gC4LWpYqpR — DRAIN is All Out ? ? (@DrainBamager) September 5, 2022

The Full Gear pay-per-view has featured some of the biggest moments in the company’s short history. From Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega‘s brutal street fight, to Adam Page finally become world champion, Full Gear will be AEW’s final pay-per-view of 2022.