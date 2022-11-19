AEW Full Gear 2022 Results, Takeaways: Jon Moxley vs. MJF, The Elite Return

AEW Full Gear 2022 airs live tonight from the Prudential Center in New Jersey. The Elite will make their return to the company and battle for the Trios Championships. Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks defeated Death Triangle to become the inaugural Trios Champions on September 4th at AEW All Out.

They were then stripped of their titles, along with former AEW World Champion CM Punk, for their role in the fight during the media scrum following All Out. MJF made his return to the company at AEW All Out after CM Punk won the AEW World Championship. Jon Moxley won the Tournament of Champions and defeated Bryan Danielson for the vacant AEW World Championship at Dynamite: Grand Slam.

Here is the card for AEW Full Gear 2022:

Zero Hour

Eddie Kingston vs. Jun Akiyama

Ricky Starks vs. Brian Cage (World Title Eliminator Tournament)

Orange Cassidy, Best Friends, Rocky Romero, Danhausen vs. The Factory

Main Card

Sting & Darby Allin vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal

Saraya vs. Britt Baker

Steel Cage Match: Jungle Boy Jack Perry vs. Luchasaurus

TNT Championship: Wardlow (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Samoa Joe

TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Nyla Rose

Trios Championship: Death Triangle (c) vs. The Elite

ROH Championship 4-Way Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Sammy Guevara

AEW Interim Women’s Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter

AEW Tag Team Championship: The Acclaimed (c) vs. Swerve in Our Glory

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF

Our live coverage will begin alongside the Zero Hour kickoff show. Refresh this page during AEW Full Gear 2022 for live updates and leave a comment below.