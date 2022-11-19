AEW Full Gear 2022 Results, Takeaways: Jon Moxley vs. MJF, The Elite Return

AEW Full Gear 2022 airs live tonight from the Prudential Center in New Jersey. The Elite will make their return to the company and battle for the Trios Championships. Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks defeated Death Triangle to become the inaugural Trios Champions on September 4th at AEW All Out.
They were then stripped of their titles, along with former AEW World Champion CM Punk, for their role in the fight during the media scrum following All Out. MJF made his return to the company at AEW All Out after CM Punk won the AEW World Championship. Jon Moxley won the Tournament of Champions and defeated Bryan Danielson for the vacant AEW World Championship at Dynamite: Grand Slam.
Here is the card for AEW Full Gear 2022:
Zero Hour
- Eddie Kingston vs. Jun Akiyama
- Ricky Starks vs. Brian Cage (World Title Eliminator Tournament)
- Orange Cassidy, Best Friends, Rocky Romero, Danhausen vs. The Factory
Main Card
- Sting & Darby Allin vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal
- Saraya vs. Britt Baker
- Steel Cage Match: Jungle Boy Jack Perry vs. Luchasaurus
- TNT Championship: Wardlow (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Samoa Joe
- TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Nyla Rose
- Trios Championship: Death Triangle (c) vs. The Elite
- ROH Championship 4-Way Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Sammy Guevara
- AEW Interim Women’s Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter
- AEW Tag Team Championship: The Acclaimed (c) vs. Swerve in Our Glory
- AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF
Our live coverage will begin alongside the Zero Hour kickoff show.