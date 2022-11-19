AEW Scores Another Million Dollar Gate With Full Gear 2022

All Elite Wrestling has hit another big financial milestone. Ahead of Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, we can confirm the gross ticket sales for the show have exceeded $1 Million.

Full Gear 2022 takes place from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The venue is configured to accommodate 12,324 fans. According to Wrestletix, 11,499 tickets were distributed as of Friday morning.

AEW President Tony Khan has announced Full Gear is the fourth consecutive PPV to achieve a million dollar live gate. This means AEW hit that figure for every PPV of 2022 (Revolution, Double or Nothing, All Out and now Full Gear).

To add icing on the cake, September’s special Grand Slam edition of Dynamite from Queens, NY also surpassed a million dollars at the box office.

All of these big houses have helped make this AEW’s most lucrative year to date.

Full Gear will feature 10 matches, plus another three on the Zero Hour kickoff show. The main event will see MJF challenging Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship.

AEW looks to get back on track tonight after a rocky few months. The company was red hot earlier this year, but got knocked off track due to a slew of top stars going down with injuries, including Kenny Omega, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole. That was before All Out and chaos that stemmed from the post-show media scrum.