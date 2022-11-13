AEW Full Gear Match Card, Date & Time, How to Watch

All Elite Wrestling presents Full Gear this Saturday night, live from Trenton, New Jersey. The PPV event begins at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and there will be a one hour pre-show

It’s the fourth installment of Full Gear, which originated in 2019 with a show from Baltimore. Last year’s event took place in Minneapolis, Minnesota and featured “Hangman” Adam Page capturing the AEW World Championship.

It’s been a long road to Full Gear following the real-life backstage brawl that occurred after the All Out PPV in Chicago. However, AEW has started to get back on course in recent weeks. The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) look to be scheduled to return on the PPV, and MJF gets a world title opportunity against Jon Moxley in what could be the young star’s crowning moment.

The lineup will be finalized after Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. We will update the card here as needed.

AEW Full Gear 2022 Match Card

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. MJF

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory

AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals (TBD)

AEW Women’s World Interim Champion Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter

ROH World Champion Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Sammy Guevara

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Nyla Rose

Britt Baker vs. Saraya

Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. Sting and Darby Allin

Luchasaurus vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry

When is AEW Full Gear 2022

Full Gear takes place this Saturday, November 19th, from Trenton, New Jersey at the Prudential Center.

The event starts at 8:00 p.m. Eastern / 5:00 p.m. Pacific. There is a one-hour pre-show that begins one hour before the main card. Matches for the pre-show will be finalized this week.

How to Watch AEW Full Gear 2022

AEW Full Gear 2022 streams live on Bleacher Report in the United States and on FITE.tv internationally.