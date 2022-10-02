AEW confirmed via an announcement on Friday night that their shows will no longer be airing through broadcaster Space in several countries.

The company sent out a press release on Twitter, confirming that fans in Mexico, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean will no longer have access to AEW programming through space:

“To our fans in Mexico, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean… we want to thank you for watching AEW on Space. However, we have an update to share. As of September 30, AEW content will no longer be available on Space, with the exception of Brazil.”

A partir del 30 de septiembre, ya no transmitiremos #AEW en Space ni en nuestro canal de YouTube. ¡Gracias por habernos acompañado! A partir del 1 de octubre, podrás ver la programación de #AEW en "AEW Plus". pic.twitter.com/wHGBoL0Jeu — Canal Space (@canalspace) October 1, 2022

The press release noted that fans will still be able to watch all their weekly shows on AEW Plus through a subscription.

The timing of this change is very curious. There has been a lot of discussion surrounding the recent Warner Bros Discovery merger. People have been debating how it may affect AEW’s relationship with the network.

The timing of the announcement also suggests that it’s something that the company doesn’t want the fans to pay much attention to.

So AEW abruptly ending its relationship with a Warner-owned network in several countries is something that’s garnering people’s attention.

There is now curiosity over the promotion’s next move in these regions and where the AEW programming can end up. We will keep you posted on any updates.