AEW Has “Moved On” From Jade Cargill-Centric Storyline

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill is a regular on the company’s programming, but don’t expect to see her feud with rapper Bow Wow continue.

Cargill remains undefeated since arriving in AEW in 2021 and is the first (and naturally, only) TBS Champion in the promotion’s history.

This month has seen Cargill become the longest-reigning champion of any titleholder in AEW history, and is on her 377th day as champion.

Bow Wow

In late 2022, Cargill and popular rapper Bow Wow engaged in an online feud, after the latter said they’d love to get a spot in AEW.

Responding to a tweet, Cargill took aim at Bow Wow’s comments, and the two fired back and forth on social media.

Following last year’s Full Gear event, Cargill confronted Bow Wow at a meet and greet, but things did not get physical.

Since then, the feud between the two has dried up, which Cargill confirmed is finished when speaking to Bootleg Kev.

“I don’t know what happened with it. Something was supposed to happen, it didn’t happen, and we moved on from the situation.” Jade Cargill.

The reigning AEW TBS Champion gave no inclination as to what AEW had planned for Bow Wow that did not transpire.

Facing the Men

With the feud with Bow Wow officially a thing of the past, it remains to be seen what’s next for Jade Cargill.

Last November, Cargill tweeted that she hopes to face male wrestlers, but such a match has yet to happen.

I just want a match with one of the men at this point. — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) November 4, 2022

With her impressive physique, some have compared Cargill to the late Chyna, who spent much of her wrestling career facing male WWF Superstars.

Fellow AEW star Saraya recently spoke about the possibility of intergender wrestling in the promotion, saying she too would love to square off with her male counterparts.

