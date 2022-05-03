AEW Original No Longer Under Contract

Stu Grayson’s time with AEW might have come to an end.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Stu’s contract with AEW is up and the two sides haven’t struck a new deal at this time. There is no word on whether or not talks are completely done between the two sides.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has also been trying to get the final word on Grayson’s status with AEW.

It’s interesting to note that more recently, we’ve seen the likes of Joey Janela, Marko Stunt, and Jack Evans not have their contracts renewed by AEW. They are free to sign elsewhere.

Grayson’s profile has been removed from the AEW roster page. It seems to be AEW’s policy to try to avoid releasing talent and instead just let those contracts expire.

SEScoops will keep you updated on the status of Stu Grayson as more details become available.