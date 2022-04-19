Jack Evans Announces He’s Done With AEW

Jack Evans announced on Twitter that he will be finishing up with AEW at the end of this month.

“My time with #AEW has been a fun and enjoyable but it has come to an end as I will not be re-signed when my contract ends at the end of April. I’d like to thank everyone at AEW and the AEW fans for the opportunity.”

A fan replied to him in the comments on the post by saying it was “Heartless” for AEW to let him go. However, Evans took the high road as noted he understands the situation.

“Nah it is part of the business. Not to diss myself but I wasn’t giving any added value to the company truthfully and with a big roster you do gotta make cuts.”

Evans signed with AEW in 2019 and has primarily been featured on the Dark shows. He last appeared on AEW programming in February on AEW Dark, which resulted in him losing to Wheeler Yuta. His tag team partner Angelico wrestled on the last Dark tapings. As of this writing, there’s no word yet on his contract status.

This past December, Evans was in the news when he alleged that he was being extorted by Mexican police. He later shared a video on social media and claimed that police tried again to extort him.