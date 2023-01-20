AEW Rampage Preview (1/20/23): Garcia vs, Andretti, Page vs. Perry

All Elite Wrestling presents a new episode of AEW Rampage this Friday night at 10pm (Eastern) on TNT. These matches were taped Wednesday night from Fresno, California at the Save Mart Center.

In addition to Dynamite and Rampage, AEW also held a Ring of Honor “Jay Briscoe: Celebration of Life” special that will soon stream for free on Honor Club.

AEW Rampage Preview (Jan. 20)

The following matches and segments are set for this week’s Rampage:

The Jericho Appreciation Society’s Daniel Garcia vs. Action Andretti

ROH World Six-Man Champion Brian Cage vs. Willie Mack

The Firm’s Ethan Page vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry

Plus, we’ll hear from Eddie Kingston and TBS Champion Jade Cargill will be in tag team action along with Leila Grey of the Baddies.

AEW Rampage Spoilers

Here are spoiler results for Rampage: