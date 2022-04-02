AEW Rampage Results (4/1): Keith Lee vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, Owen Hart Tournament Qualifier

AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in the Colonial Life Arena in Columbus, South Carolina. Jamie Hayter faced Skye Blue in a qualifying match for the women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament. In addition to the takeaways below, Samoa Joe appeared during ROH Supercard Of Honor and Tony Khan announced he has signed with AEW.

Rampage Results

Young Bucks def. Top Flight House of Black def. Fuego Del Sol, Stu Grayson, Evil Uno Jamie Hayter def. Skye Blue to qualify for the Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Keith Lee def. Powerhouse Hobbs

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Young Bucks Picked Up A Win & Accepted FTR’s Challenge

Young Bucks battled Top Flight in the first match of the night. Dante Martin and Nick Jackson started off the match and Dante connected with an Arm Drag. Matt caught Dante with a cheap shot outside the ring and rolled him back inside. Top Flight battled back and hit Nick with a Dropkick.

Matt Jackson tagged in and Darrius got him in a submission hold. Matt escaped and Nick Jackson tagged back in. Top Flight sent Young Bucks out of the ring and Dante hit them with a dive through the ropes.

When Rampage returned from a break, Dante tagged in and battled with Matt. Dante knocked Nick off the ring apron with a Dropkick but Matt regrouped and raked the eyes. Darius tagged in and traded strikes with Nick. Young Bucks took control and hit Darius with the BTE Trigger for the pinfall victory. Young Bucks cut a promo later on Rampage and accepted FTR‘s challenge for a match next week on Dynamite in Boston.

Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti Spray Painted Dan Lambert’s Car

Dan Lambert, Paige VanZant, Ethan Page, and TNT Champion Scorpio Sky came to the ring for a promo. Lambert poked fun at Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti’s photo with the TNT title and Ethan Page wanted to know who took the picture. Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti were then shown outside the arena with sledgehammers. They bashed Dan Lambert’s car and spay painted “be mad” on it.

House of Black Dominated

House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, Brody King) faced Fuego Del Sol, Stu Grayson, and Evil Uno in trios match. Buddy and Stu started off the action and Grayson got the upper hand. Stu sent Buddy out of the ring and followed it up with a dive over the top rope. Fuego tagged in but Buddy beat him down before Brody King got in the action. Brody launched Fuego onto Grayson & Uno outside the ring as Rampage went to a commercial break.

When Rampage returned, Uno & Grayson connected with a Powerbomb on Malakai Black. Brody King knocked them out of the ring and hit a Cannonball off the apron. House of Black then isolated Fuego in the ring and they beat him down. Malakai hit Black Mass for the pinfall victory. Chris Jericho named House of Black his “Sports Entertainers of the Week”.

Jamie Hayter Qualified For The Owen Hart Cup Tournament

Jamie Hayter faced Skye Blue tonight in an Owen Hart Cup Tournament qualifier. The winner of the match will earn a spot in the upcoming tournament. Hayter controlled the match early and Suplexed Skye into the turnbuckle. Hayter bashed Skye’s face into the turnbuckle a few times and went for another Suplex but Skye countered into a cradle for a near fall.

Skye hit a Backbreaker and followed it up with a running knee to the face. Jamie shrugged it off and planted Skye with a Suplex off the 2nd turnbuckle. Hayter followed it up with a powerful lariat for the pinfall victory. Jamie Hayter has qualified for the Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament.

Keith Lee Picked Up A Win, Team Taz Attacked

Keith Lee battled Powerhouse Hobbs in the main event of this week’s episode of Rampage. Mark Henry interviewed both wrestlers before the match.

The match started off back and forth as the crowd was rooting for Keith Lee. Hobbs went for a bunch of shoulder tackles but he couldn’t knock Keith over. Keith Lee responded with one of his own and Hobbs tumbled out of the ring as Rampage went to the final commercial of the show.

When Rampage returned, Hobbs launched Lee into the barricade outside the ring. Back in the ring, Keith Lee battled back with a big Clothesline and went for the cover but Hobbs kicked out at two. Ricky Starks tried to interfere with a steel chair but Swerve Strickland cut him off. Keith Lee capitalized and hit Hobbs with his Powerslam finisher for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Ricky Starks attacked Swerve and put him through a table with the Roshambo outside the ring. Team Taz then attacked Keith Lee and Hobbs hit him with a Spear through another table to close the show.