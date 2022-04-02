Ring Of Honor Supercard Of Honor XV Results (4/1)

Ring of Honor is returning from hiatus to host their annual Supercard of Honor show as a part of WrestleMania weekend.

Ring of Honor announced on October 27, 2021 that they would be going on hiatus for the first quarter of 2022 after their Final Battle event. All their wrestlers and staff were released from their contracts on various dates.

Supercard of Honor XV will be the first wrestling event of 2022 promoted by ROH following their hiatus. This is also their first event under the ownership of Tony Khan. This year’s event will be the 15th event in the Supercard of Honor chronology.

On April 1, ROH Supercard of Honor XV took place at 8PM EST.The event is located at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. The event aired on FITE and is available for $39.99 on Video on Demand.

Ring Of Honor Supercard Of Honor XV Quick Results

Pre-Show:

Colt Cabana defeated Blake Christian

AQA defeated Miranda Alize

Gates of Agony (Kaun & Toa Liona) (w/ Tully Blanchard) defeated Cheeseburger & Eli Isom

Dalton Castle defeated Joe Hendry

Main Show:

Sw3rve (Swerve) Strickland defeated Alex Zayne

Brian Cage (w/ Tully Blanchard) defeated Ninja Mack

Jay Lethal defeated Lee Moriarty (w/ Matt Sydal)

Interim ROH Women’s World Championship : Mercedes Martinez defeated Willow Nightingale Mercedes Martinez will face Champion Deonna Purrazzo at a later date due to Deonna being unavailable for the show

: Mercedes Martinez defeated Willow Nightingale ROH Tag Team Championships: FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) defeated The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe) (c) The Young Bucks attacked The Briscoes after the match. FTR came out to rescue Dem Boys.

FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) defeated The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe) (c) ROH World TV Championship : Minoru Suzuki defeated Rhett Titus (c)

: Minoru Suzuki defeated Rhett Titus (c) ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta defeated Josh Woods (c)

Wheeler Yuta defeated Josh Woods (c) Undisputed ROH World Championship : Jonathan Gresham (c) defeated Bandido (c) (w/ Chavo Guerrero Jr.) Bandido sends Chavo Guerrero Jr. to the back after he interferes

: Jonathan Gresham (c) defeated Bandido (c) (w/ Chavo Guerrero Jr.)

THE YOUNG BUCKS HAVE RETURNED TO ROH & ATTACKED THE BRISCOE BROTHERS! #SupercardOfHonor pic.twitter.com/kbRMPHZ48k — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 2, 2022

Ring Of Honor Supercard Of Honor XV Final Thoughts

Honestly, the quality of matches on the show was amazing. However, I believe the booking was poor and possibly even disrespectful to the champions of the prior version of ROH. Nevertheless, FTR and The Briscoes had likely one of the best matches you would ever see. Willow Nightingale and Mercedes Martinez developed great chemistry in the ring, which reflected on to the match perception. We also had three new champions crowned in FTR, Minoru Suzuki, and Wheeler Yuta. In addition to these title changes, Jonathan Gresham became the only ROH World Champion in his unification match with Bandido.