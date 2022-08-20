AEW Rampage Results (8/19/22): Tag Title Match, Miro Attacks, Trios Tournament, Claudio Castagnoli

AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night following Dynamite in West Virginia.

Rampage Results (8/19)

Swerve in our Glory def. Private Party to retain the AEW Tag Team Championships

Buddy Matthews def. Serpentico

Athena def. Penelope Ford

Best Friends & Orange Cassidy def. Trustbusters in the Trios Tournament

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Claudio Castagnoli Issued An Open Challenge

Claudio pointed out Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat in the front row and said it feels great to be standing in front of his mentor. He issued an Open Challange and Dustin Rhodes’ music hit. Dustin said he’s dreamt of being in Claudio’s spot for the last 30 years. Dustin claimed that the match was a dream of his and vowed to bring the best version of himself. Claudio accepted and shook his hand. The ROH Championship match will happen next week.

It’s set! #ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. #TheNatural Dustin Rhodes for the title next Friday at #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/BdVruuRFpm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 20, 2022

Swerve in our Glory Retained The AEW Tag Team Championships

Swerve in our Glory (Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland) defended the AEW Tag Team Championships against Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen). Private Party controlled the action early and sent Swerve out of the ring. Kassidy caught Strickland with a Suicide Dive through the ropes as Rampage went to a commercial break.

When Rampage returned, Swerve battled back and was able to tag in the big guy. Keith Lee launched Isiah across the ring before following it up with a Splash in the corner. Lee followed it up with a Clothesline for a two count. Marq Quen tagged in and Keith beat him down in the corner of the ring. Swerve got the tag and connected with the JML Driver for the pinfall victory.

HOOK Retained the FTW Championship

Reality TV star Zack Clayton battled Hook for the FTW Championship. This went how everyone expected and Hook applied Redrum right away for the submission victory. Hook retained the FTW Championship.

After the match, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker were interviewed. It was reported earlier today that the tag team has recently signed contract extensions with All Elite Wrestling. They claimed that it was time for the FTW Championship to be held by a sports entertainer.

#TheReality Zack Clayton vows to bring the #FTW Championship back to New Jersey! How will he fare against the undefeated #ElDiabloGuapo ? Watch #AEWRampage on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/nILntZZfX8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 20, 2022

Buddy Matthews Picked Up A Win, Miro Attacks

Buddy Matthews battled Serpentico on this week’s edition of Rampage. The House of Black member dominated Serpentico for a quick victory after connecting with a Pump-Handle Slam.. House of Black will battle Dark Order in the Trios Tournament next week. After the match, Miro made his way to the ring with Malakai Black’s mask. Miro brawls with Buddy and beat him down.

The Redeemer Miro is here! What is his agenda tonight with the #HouseOfBlack?! It’s #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/le6RnWiuBZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 20, 2022

Britt Baker Interview

Tony Schiavone interviewedBritt Baker backstage with Jamie Hayter and Rebel. Britt claimed that ThunderStorm is a “shit show” and AEW Women’s Champion cannot defeat Toni Storm, and that is why she teamed up with her.

DMD may not have a #1 Contender on their team but they will be carefully watching as #AEW Women’s World Champ Thunder Rosa defends her title against tag team partner & #1 contender #ToniStorm at #AEWAllOut Sun 9/4 LIVE on PPV!



Tune in NOW to #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/ebAHgnXzad — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 20, 2022

Athena def. Penelope Ford

Penelope Ford battled Athena tonight on Rampage in a singles match. Kip Sabian is still wearing a box over his head and was shown in the crowd cheering for his wife Penelope. Athena controlled the action early but Penelope caught her with a Dropkick. Athena battled back and hit the O-Face (Eclipse) for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Jade Cargill destroyed part of Athena’s ring gear with a sledgehammer. The TBS Champion and The Baddies then attacked Athena.

It was announced that Billy Gunn will face his son Colten next week on Dynamite.

TBS Champion and the Baddies, with Stokely Hathaway, are here at #AEWRampage sending a message to Athena in the most despicable way possible. Watch TNT right now. pic.twitter.com/JR2MhCT24e — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 20, 2022

Orange Cassidy & Best Friends def. Trustbusters

The Trustbusters battled Orange Cassidy & Best Friends in the first round of the Trios Tournament. Before the main event, Mark Henry interviewed both teams. Orange Cassidy tried to steal Mark Henry’s. “it’s time for the main event line” during the interview.

Daivari and Trent started off the match and Ari hit a Neckbreaker before applying a headlock. Slim J tagged in and got into a staring contest with Orange Cassidy. Best Fiends beat down Slim J and Daivari. Parker Boudreaux and battled with Trent in the ring. Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy joined in and leveled Parker with a triple Dropkick in the corner of the ring.

Trent connected with a Spear that sent Parker into the barricade. Cassidy followed it up with an Orange Punch to knock Parker over the barricade. Orange climbed to the top turnbuckle but Orange tripped him up. Danhausen showed up to put a curse on Daivari. Sonny was getting in the way and but Danhausen stepped aside. Best Friends and Orange Cassidy isolated Slim J in the middle of the ring. Cassidy connected with a Splash of Best Friends shoulders for the pinfall victory.