AEW Tag Team Sign Contract Extensions

Two key members of the Jericho Appreciation Society have been signed to new deals and that’s 2point0 (Angelo Parker and Matt Menard). 

Fightful Select reported today that Parker and Menard signed contract extensions. No terms were disclosed.

The Rise of 2point0

They made a name for themselves in WWE NXT Ever-Rise, but were released in the summer of 2021, less than two weeks after signing new deals. They went to AEW in early August in a trios match with Daniel Garcia. The announcement of their full-time deals came shortly after.

The tag team became part of Chris Jericho‘s new JAS faction in March following Jericho turning on Santana and Ortiz, which officially ended the Inner Circle.

Menard, who hasn’t been in action since June’s Blood & Guts cage match, has been doing commentary work for the Dark series as of late. He’s been sidelined with a torn labrum, rotator cuff, and partial shoulder tear in the gimmick match.

For Parker, he has worked just two matches since – once in July for a dark Dark match and on a Canadian indie show in August.

