AEW Rampage Spoilers for September 30

All Elite Wrestling will present a regular episode of its weekly Rampage series this Friday night on TNT after last week’s special 2-hour “Grand Slam” edition

These matches were taped Wednesday night after Dynamite from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA, courtesy of Pwinsider.com:

- Advertisement -

AEW Rampage Spoilers

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed defeated The Butcher and The Blade and Private Party.

Jamie Hayter (with Britt Baker and Rebel) def. Willow Nightingale.

Lee Moriarty (with Stokely Hathaway and W. Morrissey) def. Fuego Del Sol.

Ryan Nemeth insulted Philadelphia and ECW until FTW Champion HOOK interrupted. HOOK choked him out. The Trustbusters came out and left an envelope for Hook on the stage. HOOK picked up the envelope on his way to the back.

RUSH defeated John Silver. After the match, Andrade El Idolo attacked Alex Reynolds and Silver. The Dark Order got involved, as did The Butcher and The Blade. Hangman Page ultimately made the save.

AEW is about to kick off several weeks of holding live episodes of Rampage starting next week, including a live Battle of the Belts special next Friday night.