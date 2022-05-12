AEW Rampage Spoilers: Airing May 13, 2022

AEW Rampage was taped following the May 11 episode of Dynamite.

The action took place inside UBS Arena in Long Island, NY. In the main event, Scorpio Sky put his TNT Championship on the line against his good friend (maybe not so much anymore) and former SCU partner Frankie Kazarian.

This episode of Rampage also featured an Owen Hart Cup quarterfinal match between Riho and Ruby Soho.

A six-man tag team match between Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero M, and Fenix) and AFO (The Butcher, The Blade, and Marq Quen) was featured as well. Shawn Spears was also in action, taking on Bear Boulder.

Here are the AEW Rampage spoilers for May 13: