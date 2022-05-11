AEW Dynamite Live Results & Discussion (5/11/22)

Welcome to SEScoops’ live results and discussion for the May 11th episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show airs live from the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. The Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments begin on tonight’s show and MJF & Wardlow will have a Contract Signing for their match at Double or Nothing. MJF will also reveal the stipulations for the match in front of his hometown crowd tonight.
Here is what has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite:
- Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm
- Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Adam Cole vs. Dax Harwood
- Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Darby Allin vs. Jeff Hardy
- Danhausen (in-ring debut) vs. Tony Nese
- Jericho Appreciation Society victory speech
- FTW Championship: Ricky Starks (c) vs. Jungle Boy
- CM Punk vs. John Silver
- MJF & Wardlow Contract Signing for match at Double or Nothing
