AEW Dynamite Live Results & Discussion (5/11/22)

Welcome to SEScoops’ live results and discussion for the May 11th episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show airs live from the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. The Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments begin on tonight’s show and MJF & Wardlow will have a Contract Signing for their match at Double or Nothing. MJF will also reveal the stipulations for the match in front of his hometown crowd tonight.

Here is what has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite:

Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Adam Cole vs. Dax Harwood

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Darby Allin vs. Jeff Hardy

Danhausen (in-ring debut) vs. Tony Nese

Jericho Appreciation Society victory speech

FTW Championship: Ricky Starks (c) vs. Jungle Boy

CM Punk vs. John Silver

MJF & Wardlow Contract Signing for match at Double or Nothing

