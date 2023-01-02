AEW Roster Unhappy With Dax Harwood’s FTR Podcast (Report)

Dax Harwood’s new FTR podcast has only had one episode so far, but the show is already garnering both a following and a backlash.

Harwood’s new show with co-host Matt Koon replaces William Regal‘s Gentleman Villain podcast, which has ended due to Regal’s departure from AEW and iminent return to WWE.

The first episode of the FTR podcast featured an in-depth discussion of CM Punk, who is currently on an extended hiatus from All Elite Wrestling.

Among the many Punk-related topics discussed, Harwood pleaded with Punk and The Elite to sit down and make amends so they can all move forward and do business together.

AEW's Dax Harwood from FTR says CM Punk has a place in the AEW locker wants Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks to work it out. ??? #CMPunk #AEW #FTR #YoungBucks #KennyOmega. pic.twitter.com/XJAT0j30v3 — SEScoops (@sescoops) December 28, 2022

Reaction to Dax’s First Podcast

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that people in AEW were ‘not particularly happy’ with everything that was said.

“From what I heard from different people, not the people who you probably heard from, they were not particularly happy at all about this. All I heard the other day was how unhappy people were about that podcast.” Dave Meltzer.

It has been speculated that Harwood’s pro-Punk stance has caused this backlash, given that many in AEW are against bringing back the former World Champion.

When Harwood’s comments were shared on Instagram, Punk commented “Duh.”

WOR: Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discuss the recent Dax Harwood podcast about the CM Punk situation.https://t.co/mYdKSjVF4U pic.twitter.com/oRpwVSz1Er — Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) January 2, 2023

Harwood & CM Punk

Harwood and Punk wouldn’t work for the same company at the same time until AEW, but the pair quickly became fast friends.

Harwood has claimed that he was one of the first people to speak with Punk after All Out and has been a vocal defender of the controversial wrestler.

Speaking on the Gentleman Villain podcast last month, Harwood admitted that Punk is controversial, but added that he is also “misunderstood.”

Prior to Punk’s June 2022 injury, there had been plans for the Chicago-Made wrestler and FTR to be a trio on TV.