AEW Star Tears ACL, Undergoes Surgery

One AEW star who hasn’t been seen in almost two months was injured and had to undergo surgery.

That star in question is “Legit” Leyla Hirsch.

She suffered the injury during an AEW Dark: Elevation taping. Hirsch ended up tearing her ACL after landing awkwardly off a moonsault.

Despite the circumstances, she appears to be in good spirits.

On April 5th, during AEW Dark Elevation, I suffered an injury. After landing on my feet from a moonsault, I tore my ACL. Today I was finally able to get my surgery.



Thank you to everyone for the support . I promise to come back an improved, leaner, meaner more Legit Athlete.

It’s a rough situation for Leyla Hirsch, who signed with AEW back in March 2021.

She was in the midst of a new phase in her character. She turned heel and had amassed an impressive 12-3 record in 2022.

We wish Leyla Hirsch a full and speedy recovery.