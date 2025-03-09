Leyla Hirsch Shares Marriage News After AEW Exit

‘Legit’ Leyla Hirsch has stepped out of All Elite Wrestling and into married life. On Instagram, Hirsch shared that she and her wife Jordan Haykin wed in a ceremony held on February 28, 2025. In the comments, several names from wrestling congratulated the couple including Blair Davenport, Gisele Shaw, Swerve Strickland, Lady Frost, Tay Melo, and Drew Gulak.

Hirsch’s exciting news comes at a pivotal time in her career. Hirsch exited AEW on March 1 and she is currently a free agent. Outside of AEW, Hirsch has competed for Beyond Wrestling, Black Label Pro, the NWA, and other promotions. Her most recent match was as part of ROH Final Battle 2024, where she unsucessfully challenged ROH Women’s World Television Champion Red Velvet.

Hirsch is the latest name in wrestling to tie the knot in recent months. In November 2024, Mandy Rose married her sweetheart Tino Sabbatelli. That same month, NXT’s Tony D’Angelo married his wife Isabella with their pet dogs serving as groosmen. 2024 also saw some wrestling power couples make things official, including Kit Wilson and NXT’s Stevie Turner, as well as Blair Davenport and Riley Osborne.

Hirsch’s future in wrestling remains unclear but the ‘Legit’ talent is diving head first into huge changes in her personal life. We here at SEScoops would like to send our congratulations to Leyla and Jordan on their nuptials.