AEW Star Felt Disrespected by WWE During Talks

An AEW star didn’t appreciate how one former WWE executive handled things following tryouts.

For many wrestlers, WWE is the pinnacle. From a business standpoint, it truly doesn’t get any bigger. In some cases, however, the money and fame aren’t enough to sway a talent. Sometimes, it comes down to other preferences such as having family time and creative input.

In the case of this AEW talent, it was a conversation that rubbed him the wrong way.

Daniel Garcia on Not Signing With WWE

(via AEW)

Daniel Garcia appeared on Talk is Jericho and he revealed that he initially thought WWE was going to sign him after a few tryouts. He claims Triple H even told him, “Welcome to the team.”

Things went awry, however, when Garcia had a conversation with now-former Senior Vice President of Talent Development Canyon Cemen.

“I talked to Canyon Ceman right before I left. He said, ‘Hey, let me know if any other place has interest because we’ll sign you sooner.’ In my mind. I’m like, that’s disrespectful to me. If you want to sign me, just sign me,” he said.

“I was like, Okay, if he wants to play that, I’ll play it back to him. At the time, I had an interest from Ring of Honor and I knew AEW wanted to bring me back in for extra work. But I was like, I’m gonna make this seem bigger than it actually is. So I said to him, ‘With that being said, I’ll talk to you very soon.’

“I think he got kind of hot at me for that. I think it shook him up a little bit. They emailed me a couple weeks later, kind of saying like, ‘Oh, we’re gonna stay in contact, blah, blah, blah’, and then that kind of made me mad. Then I went on a crazy Indie run and then I signed with AEW.”

Garcia has been working his way to main event status in AEW. He’s headlined several Dynamite and Rampage shows already. He is currently aligned with Chris Jericho in the Jericho Appreciation Society faction.

Quotes via WrestlingNews.co.