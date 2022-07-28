Photo: AEW Star Gets Highly Questionable New Tattoo

Brody King has been a mainstay of AEW for years now, and has a very unique look.

Kings’s body is covered in tattoos, which cover his entire torso, as well as his arms and legs.

Now, King has a new tattoo, related to his ongoing storyline in the company.

Brody King’s brand-new ink

As a member of the House of Black, Brody King is currently feuding with Darby Allin, and has routinely attacked the former AEW TNT Champion.

Now, King has a new tattoo to reflect his current feud with Allin, with the new ink depicting a tombstone, with the carving ‘HERE LIES DARBY ALLIN.’

AEW’s official Twitter account was eager to show off the new tattoo that has added the many on King’s body.

While some fans thought the new tattoo was very cool in the comments, many questioned getting the ink for a feud which will ultimately end in the not so distant future.

The feud so far

The feud between the House of Black and Darby Allin has played out on AEW TV, but that’s not the only place where it has happened.

During a meet-and-greet in Seattle, Washington earlier this month, King attacked Allin, putting the face-painted wrestler through a table.

Despite the attack, Allin was able to carry on with the meet-and-great with his fans.

Mere days later, Allin was attacked again, this time as part of a panel at San Diego Comic Con.

King grabbed Allin in a choke hold from behind, while Malakai Black delivered a kick to the former TNT Champion.