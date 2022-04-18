Jonathan Gresham Injured At Battle Of The Belts

Jonathan Gresham sustained an injury at last week’s AEW Battle of the Belt tapings that prevented him from traveling to the UK over the weekend.

Gresham was expected to make appearances for Progress Wrestling this week. However, the company posted a video of him apologizing to fans for not being able to appear as scheduled.

“Hello, everyone,” said Gresham. “Unfortunately, I will not be able to make it to London this weekend for the Sunday and Monday events due to an injury, I have not been cleared to compete.

So, I do want to apologize to Progress and the fans for not being able to make it this weekend. I really wanted to but my health comes first and I have to just take a little time off.”

He assured Progress fans that he’ll be back to perform for the organization once he’s healthy. He also asked fans to keep him in their prayers.

Regrettably, due to injury, Jonathan Gresham is not medically cleared to make the trip to the UK this weekend. Replacements will be named shortly for both #AtlasWeekend events. Our champion WILL be back in action at Chapter 134 on Sunday May 15th. pic.twitter.com/pxGNAIs3YP — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) April 17, 2022

While the exact details of his injury are unknown at the moment, it appears he sustained the injury during his match against Dalton Castle that aired at Battle Of The Belts on Saturday.

Gresham was checked for a possible concussion following his successful title defense, according to Fightful. Details about the injury are still trickling in, but there was a moment in the match where he landed on his head while taking a gut wrench suplex.

SEScoops wishes the AEW star a speedy recovery.