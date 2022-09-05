AEW Star Teases Leaving the Company at All Out 2022

Last night’s AEW All Out 2022 Pay Per View saw a total 15 matches (including the Buy In pre-show) take place at the Now Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

In his hometown, CM Punk regained the AEW World Championship, while Toni Storm became Interim AEW Women’s World Champion and MJF returned to AEW programming after a three-month hiatus.

The show was another huge night for Tony Khan‘s promotion, but could also mark the end of one wrestler’s career with the company.

Malakai Black

Last night’s AEW All Out Pay Per View saw the House of Black compete in the penultimate match on the card.

In six-man tag-team action, the House of Black lost to Sting, Darby Allin and Miro.

According to Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer, Black blew a kiss to the crowd and took a bow after the match.

Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews also hugged at the top of the stage, suggesting that they had just wrestled their last match together.

Leaving AEW?

In the run-up to AEW All Out 2022, it had been reported that Black had requested his release from the promotion.

Wrestling Inc’s Raj Giri reported that Black “has repeatedly shown concerns about his mental health due to personal life and demoralization due to the booking and handling of his character.”

It was also said that AEW had denied his requested release.

PW Insider later reported that “a personal situation [has been] weighing heavily on him [Black] and he’s privately talked about taking a long, perhaps permanent, break from professional wrestling.”

Hours before All Out began, Fightful Select noted that an AEW star had requested a break from the company but did not confirm who.