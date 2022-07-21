AEW Star Turns Heel at Fyter Fest

Another AEW personality has turned over to the dark side.

Wrestlers in the industry are constantly switching things up. Whether it’s a total gimmick overhaul or a change in personality, switch-ups in the business are nothing new.

In the latest turn of events, an AEW talent has turned heel after being a babyface since the faction she had been a part of started to embrace fans for a very special reason.

As time goes on, however, changes are made.

Anna Jay Turns Heel

Anna Jay & Tay Conti

During the main event of the Barbed Wire Everywhere match to close out night three of Fyter Fest, Tay Conti attacked Ruby Soho. Ruby had been in charge of keeping the Jericho Appreciation Society locked in a Shark Cage during the Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho match.

Anna made her way out and pretended to scold Tay for her actions. Instead, she ended up attacking Ruby and allowed the JAS members to escape the cage.

This heel turn had been teased following a Dynamite match last week between Anna Jay and Serena Deeb. Anna lost the match despite turning in one of the best performances of her career.

In the backstage area, Tay Conti, who is Anna Jay’s close friend, suggested that she joins her in the JAS to turn her misfortune around.

It’s clear that Anna has heeded Tay’s advice.

Anna had been a member of The Dark Order but that is clearly in the rearview mirror now.