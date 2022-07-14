AEW Potentially Teasing Heel Turn

Could another member of the AEW roster be turning heel?

AEW has begun its Fyter Fest event. It is a two-week special that started on the July 13 episode of Dynamite.

Week one featured two championship matches. Wardlow put the TNT Title on the line against Orange Cassidy. The Young Bucks defended their AEW World Tag Team Titles against Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks, and Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee.

Anna Jay was also in action and it was a special night for her. She was close to her hometown and went one-on-one with Serena Deeb.

While Anna lost the match, it may have been the best performance of her career to date.

Anna Jay Turning Heel?

(via AEW)

Backstage after the match, Tay Conti, who was once Anna Jay’s best friend on TV, sarcastically talked about feeling bad about her leg being hurt in the match.

Tay then offered an interesting proposal to Anna. Conti, who has aligned herself with the Jericho Appreciation Society, suggested that Anna should turn over to the dark side.

She urged Anna Jay to think it over before walking off.

Anna Jay is currently a member of The Dark Order. She was often seen with Tay Conti. Things changed when Tay and her boyfriend Sammy Guevara turned heel.