Former AEW Star Working Behind the Scenes for WWE

Bobby Fish may not have reunited the Undisputed Era as he planned, but the former AEW star is back with WWE.

After being released from WWE NXT in 2021, Fish joined AEW in October, but left the company in August this year.

At the time, it was reported that Fish tried to get Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly to leave with him, but they declined.

Back in WWE

Fish hasn’t returned to WWE TV, but he has been operating behind the scenes.

Fightful Select reports that Fish recently attended the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, where he worked as a guest coach.

It is unclear if WWE plans on using him further in a coaching role.

In addition to working as a coach, Fish has also been spotted backstage at multiple WWE NXT Live events.

WWE has not publicly confirmed Fish’s status with the promotion at this time.

Going to War

Both WWE’s Creative team and Talent Relations department are now being overseen by Triple H, who was appointed to both roles in July.

Fish knows about working with the Game, having done so during his NXT tenure, and wouldn’t oppose being led by the former WWE World Champion.

Speaking in an interview with the “Rewind Recap Relive” podcast, Fish praised Triple H.

“I just can’t see anything in the wrestling business that he has a hand in that’s not going to be successful. And I’m obviously biased and partial to the man, but I would go to war for him seven days a week.”

Since being appointed Head of Talent, Triple H has brought several prominent stars back, including Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt.