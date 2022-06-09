AEW Stars Leave Handwritten Notes for Fans at Latest Dynamite

Some lucky AEW fans got an extra special souvenir during last night’s taping of Dynamite and Rampage.

Last night’s taping took place at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri and saw the promotion continue on the road to AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door on June 26.

Prior to the show going live, Austin Gunn said that he and the Gunn Club had written notes which had been left under the seats throughout the arena.

Shortly after Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed shared a similar message, saying he and Max Caster had joined the Gunn Club with this idea.

a few lucky fans will have a hand written message from the following members:@Bowens_Official @PlatinumMax @coltengunn pic.twitter.com/n0tmQa81W0 — NOT ass boy (@theaustingunn) June 8, 2022

ALERT: If you are attending tonight’s #AEWDynamite make sure you check under your seat because a few lucky fans will have a hand written message from The Acclaimed & The Ass Boys ??? pic.twitter.com/vZSgl7IaQY — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) June 8, 2022

The Gunn Club and The Acclaimed

Since The Acclaimed and the Gunns aligned, both groups have seen a rise in popularity, despite Anthony Bowens being unable to wrestle due to a knee injury.

The group has been riling up fans with their entrance, in which Caster performs his rap and the Gunn Club gets the name of the city wrong.

Bowens corrects them before doing his signature scissor taunt.

While neither team has captured the AEW World Tag Team Championships yet, both teams are quickly proving themselves to be all-rounders in Tony Khan‘s promotion.

Both members of the Gunn Club and Max Caster competed in last night’s Casino Battle Royal, which was won by Kyle O’Reilly.