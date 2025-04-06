Anthony Bowens Returns at AEW Dynasty as ‘The Pride Of Pro Wrestling’

Anthony Bowens made a dramatic return to AEW at the Dynasty 2025 pre-show on April 6 in Philadelphia, debuting a new persona as “The Pride of Pro Wrestling.”
When Max Caster issued an open challenge during the Zero Hour pre-show, fans were stunned to see Bowens appear with a completely new look, accompanied by Billy Gunn. Confronting his former tag team partner, Bowens immediately established dominance by discarding Caster’s trademark plaque before swiftly defeating him with a spinning elbow.
This decisive victory marks Bowens’ first appearance since January’s Collision Maximum Carnage, where tension between The Acclaimed members reached a breaking point. While Bowens has been absent from television, Caster has continued his unsuccessful “Best Wrestler Alive” open challenge series, suffering quick defeats across AEW programming.
Bowens' reinvention as a "five-tool player" signals an exciting new chapter in his career following the dissolution of The Acclaimed.