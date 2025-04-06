Anthony Bowens Returns at AEW Dynasty as ‘The Pride Of Pro Wrestling’

Anthony Bowens made a dramatic return to AEW at the Dynasty 2025 pre-show on April 6 in Philadelphia, debuting a new persona as “The Pride of Pro Wrestling.”

When Max Caster issued an open challenge during the Zero Hour pre-show, fans were stunned to see Bowens appear with a completely new look, accompanied by Billy Gunn. Confronting his former tag team partner, Bowens immediately established dominance by discarding Caster’s trademark plaque before swiftly defeating him with a spinning elbow.

"THE PRIDE OF PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING" ANTHONY BOWENS HAS ANSWERED MAX CASTER’S OPEN CHALLENGE!



This decisive victory marks Bowens’ first appearance since January’s Collision Maximum Carnage, where tension between The Acclaimed members reached a breaking point. While Bowens has been absent from television, Caster has continued his unsuccessful “Best Wrestler Alive” open challenge series, suffering quick defeats across AEW programming.

Bowens’ reinvention as a “five-tool player” signals an exciting new chapter in his career following the dissolution of The Acclaimed.????????????????