8 Belts Moné: Mercedes Moné Captures Two More Championships in Poland

Mercedes Moné has reached a historic milestone in professional wrestling, expanding her championship collection to an unprecedented eight belts after capturing two inaugural titles at Prime Time Wrestling’s “All About The Moné” event in Poland on July 27, 2025.

8 belts Moné ?? ?????????? pic.twitter.com/AlBqYmcUb1 — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) July 27, 2025

The former WWE and current AEW star defeated Diana Strong at Szafirowy Dwór in the small Polish village of Koz?ów to become both the inaugural Prime Time Wrestling Women’s Champion and inaugural BestYa Wrestling Women’s Champion. Moné secured victory by hitting her signature backstabber before transitioning into the Bank Statement submission, forcing Strong to tap out.

With these latest victories, Moné now holds an extraordinary collection of eight championships across multiple promotions worldwide. Her current title portfolio includes the AEW TBS Championship, RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship, CMLL World Women’s Championship, EWA Women’s Championship, 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Championship, Queen of Southside Championship, and her two newly captured Polish titles.

This championship expansion represents a remarkable bounce-back for Moné, whose 16-month undefeated streak in singles competition was recently ended by Toni Storm at AEW All In. Rather than slowing down, the “CEO” has continued her international dominance, having previously captured the EWA Women’s Championship in Austria just last month.

Moné’s eight-belt collection establishes her as one of the most accomplished champions in modern professional wrestling, showcasing her ability to succeed across different promotions and wrestling styles on a global scale.