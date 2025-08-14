Ace Austin Makes AEW Debut, Officially “All Elite”

Ace Austin has officially joined All Elite Wrestling. AEW President Tony Khan confirmed the signing tonight as Austin made his debut during the Collision taping at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center.

https://x.com/heelkast/status/1956158538859827545?s=46

The episode, set to air August 16 on TNT and HBO Max, was packed with high-profile bouts, including:

$100,000 Four-Way Match: Julia Hart vs. Kris Statlander vs. Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford Tag Team Match: “Speedball” Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight vs. Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator: Nigel McGuinness vs. Hechicero vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Lee Moriarty (winner advances to Forbidden Door: London)

Austin, 28, arrives in AEW following a six-year run in TNA Wrestling where he won the X-Division Championship three times and captured the tag team titles on three occasions with Chris Bey as ABC. His TNA exit in May was described as amicable, with former president Scott D’Amore praising him as “ready for the next chapter.”

Since leaving TNA, Austin has competed across the independent scene, including appearances for Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling. His signing comes just ahead of AEW’s major international dates, highlighted by Forbidden Door at London’s O2 Arena on August 24.