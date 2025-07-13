Injury That Led To Adam Cole Relinquishing TNT Title Confirmed

Reason why Adam Cole is stepping away from AEW has been revealed.

The wrestling veteran was scheduled to defend his TNT Championship against Kyle Fletcher at last night’s All In Texas PPV. Hours before the show however, Tony Khan announced that Cole was unable to compete at the show.

The wrestling star still made an appearance at the PPV. It was unfortunately, to relinquish the TNT title in person and address the crowd. Cole and his Paragon teammates were all very emotional during the whole segment and the now former Champion even hinted that this could be the end of his career.

Fightful Select has now provided an update on the situation, confirming the fears that Adam Cole has suffered yet another concussion. According to them, the former WWE star is believed to have suffered the injury within the last week. The decision to pull him out of the show was made early morning on Saturday, because he wasn’t feeling very well.

The former NXT Champion previously spent almost 9 months on the shelf after suffering two back-to-back concussions in mid-2022. The road to recovery from those concussions was not an easy one for the 36-year-old.

Cole previously revealed that for months, he couldn’t even spend 15 minutes inside a car, and he was only cleared to take short walks by doctors. His body was not responding to his commands and at one point, Adam was worried about the quality of his life going forward.

SEScoops wishes a speedy recovery to Adam Cole.