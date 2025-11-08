Adam Cole Health Update Given Amid AEW Hiatus

Adam Cole has been on the sidelines since July dealing with his health situation and it seems like there’s an update on his situation. At AEW All In, Cole addressed the live crowd about health concerns he was dealing with that would put him out of action for the foreseeable. Cole was then the TNT champion and vacated the belt during his deeply emotional moment with the live audience and fans globally watching the broadcast.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful addressed this during a Q&A session he was conducting and touched on a question that someone had regarding Adam Cole’s current status in AEW. Sapp mentioned Cole was still dealing with residual issues from a concussion he suffered. While there are not creative plans for Cole at this juncture, for obvious reasons, it is said that Tony Khan quite likes Cole and wants to keep him involved in the All Elite Wrestling fold for as long as possible. That being said, there is nothing mapped out in any kind of definitive way.

Adam Cole’s current status touched upon by long time peer

On the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Kyle O’Reilly mentioned that Adam Cole is far from retiring from professional wrestling, just that the priority has to be on his recovery right now. As O’Reilly delved into the specifics of the Cole situation at this time, O’Reilly stated [via SK Wrestling],