AEW All In Returns to Wembley Stadium in 2026

All Elite Wrestling has officially confirmed the return of their flagship international pay-per-view event, with AEW All In set to take place at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium on Sunday, August 30, 2026.

The announcement marks another significant commitment by AEW to expand their international presence, returning to the venue that has become synonymous with major wrestling events in the United Kingdom. The early announcement provides fans with over a year’s notice to plan travel and accommodations for what promises to be another landmark event.

Event Details and Ticket Information

According to the official AEW website, ticket sale dates have not yet been announced, but the company is already accepting registrations for their AEW Insider program, which will provide early access to presale opportunities. This early registration system allows dedicated fans to secure priority access when tickets become available.

The timing of the event, scheduled for a Sunday in late August, positions it perfectly for international audiences and maintains AEW’s tradition of making their major UK events accessible to fans traveling from around the world.

Building on Wembley Success

This announcement demonstrates AEW’s continued confidence in the UK wrestling market and their commitment to providing world-class entertainment at one of the most prestigious venues in sports and entertainment. Wembley Stadium’s reputation as the “Home of Football” and its history of hosting major wrestling events makes it an ideal location for AEW’s international showcase.

The advance notice also reflects the logistical complexity of international events and AEW’s understanding that fans need significant lead time to plan travel, book accommodations, and secure time off work for such a major wrestling weekend.

What This Means for AEW’s Global Strategy

The confirmation of All In 2026 signals AEW’s long-term commitment to international expansion and their confidence in building sustainable global audiences. By announcing the event more than a year in advance, AEW is treating this as a destination event rather than a one-off show, encouraging fans to make it a centerpiece of their 2026 wrestling calendar.

Fans interested in securing early access to tickets can register for the AEW Insider program through the company’s official website. Additional details about the event, including match announcements and specific ticket sale dates, are expected to be revealed as the event approaches.