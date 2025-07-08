AEW All In: Texas 2025: How to Watch, Match Card & Pricing

AEW’s flagship annual event makes history as the first professional wrestling show at Globe Life Field and the first All In event on American soil. Taking place Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Arlington, Texas, this Texas-sized spectacle promises to be AEW’s most stacked card of the year.

When & Where to Watch

Date: Saturday, July 12, 2025

Start Time: 3:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM CT / 12:00 PM PT

Venue: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Price: $49.99

How to Watch:

Traditional Pay-Per-View providers

Amazon Prime Video (with $10 TVOD credit for US customers)

TrillerTV

YouTube PPV

PPV.com

A 2-hour pre-show begins at 1:00 PM ET, featuring additional matches before the main card.

Complete Match Card

World Championship Matches

AEW World Championship – Texas Death Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

Jon Moxley (c) vs. “Hangman” Adam Page AEW Women’s World Championship: “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. Mercedes Moné

“Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. Mercedes Moné AEW Unified Championship – Winner Takes All: Kazuchika Okada (c – Continental) vs. Kenny Omega (c – International)

Tag Team & Other Championship Matches

AEW Tag Team Championship: Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin vs. Kevin Knight & Mike Bailey (c)

Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin vs. Kevin Knight & Mike Bailey (c) Executive Vice President Match: Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay vs. The Young Bucks (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson)

Casino Gauntlet Matches

Men’s Casino Gauntlet: Mark Briscoe & MJF (confirmed first two entrants) – Winner gets AEW World Championship shot

Mark Briscoe & MJF (confirmed first two entrants) – Winner gets AEW World Championship shot Women’s Casino Gauntlet: Kris Statlander (first entrant) – Winner gets AEW Women’s Championship shot

Key Storylines

Hangman’s Redemption Story

The AEW World Championship takes center stage in a Texas Death Match between champion Jon Moxley and “Hangman” Adam Page. Page earned this opportunity by winning the men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament, setting up a redemption story as he attempts to reclaim the title he once held. The Texas Death Match stipulation adds extra intensity to this already personal rivalry.

Historic Championship Unification

Perhaps the most anticipated match sees the return of one of wrestling’s greatest rivalries. Kenny Omega puts his AEW International Championship on the line against Kazuchika Okada’s AEW Continental Championship in a winner-take-all unification match. The victor will be crowned the inaugural AEW Unified Champion, adding another chapter to these legends’ storied history.

High-Stakes Tag Team Action

The Young Bucks defend their Executive Vice President status against Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay. If Strickland and Ospreay lose, they cannot challenge for the AEW World Championship for one full year, adding massive stakes to this grudge match.

Historic Significance

AEW All In: Texas marks several firsts:

First AEW pay-per-view held in Texas

First professional wrestling event at Globe Life Field

First All In event held in the United States

AEW’s first afternoon pay-per-view

First All In to stream on Amazon Prime Video

All In: Texas Week Events

The weekend features a full lineup of events across the Arlington and Garland area:

July 9: AEW Dynamite (Curtis Culwell Center, Garland)

AEW Dynamite (Curtis Culwell Center, Garland) July 10: AEW Collision (Curtis Culwell Center, Garland)

AEW Collision (Curtis Culwell Center, Garland) July 11: ROH Supercard of Honor (Esports Stadium Arlington)

ROH Supercard of Honor (Esports Stadium Arlington) July 11-12: Starrcast convention (Sheraton Arlington Hotel)

On Saturday morning before All In, AEW will host a “Texas Tailgate” inside Texas Live!’s Shift4 Arena, with an “After Party” in The Arlington Backyard immediately following the event.