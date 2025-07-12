HomeNewsAEW
AEW All In Texas Attendance: Strong Numbers for Historic Debut

by Michael Reichlin

AEW All In: Texas drew 25,671 fans to Globe Life Field in Arlington on Saturday, representing 94% of the venue’s 27,232-seat configuration according to Wrestletix data.

Key Numbers

  • Tickets Distributed: 25,671
  • Setup Capacity: 27,232 seats
  • Available Tickets: 1,561
  • Late Sales Surge: +1,180 tickets since last update
  • Cheapest Ticket: $38.60

Historic Significance

The event marked AEW’s first pay-per-view in Texas and the first professional wrestling event ever held at Globe Life Field. The venue’s total capacity is 42,234, but AEW configured approximately 65% of the stadium for wrestling.

Market Performance

With only 1,561 tickets remaining unsold, the afternoon pay-per-view demonstrated strong fan interest in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. The accessible $38.60 entry price point and healthy resale market (384 tickets) indicated broad appeal beyond AEW’s core fanbase.

The near-sellout performance validates AEW’s strategy of taking their biggest annual event to new markets, establishing a foothold in one of wrestling’s most important territories while proving their ability to fill major venues outside traditional strongholds.

Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.

