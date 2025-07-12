AEW All In Texas Attendance: Strong Numbers for Historic Debut

AEW All In: Texas drew 25,671 fans to Globe Life Field in Arlington on Saturday, representing 94% of the venue’s 27,232-seat configuration according to Wrestletix data.

Key Numbers

Tickets Distributed: 25,671

Setup Capacity: 27,232 seats

Available Tickets: 1,561

Late Sales Surge: +1,180 tickets since last update

Cheapest Ticket: $38.60

Historic Significance

The event marked AEW’s first pay-per-view in Texas and the first professional wrestling event ever held at Globe Life Field. The venue’s total capacity is 42,234, but AEW configured approximately 65% of the stadium for wrestling.

Market Performance

With only 1,561 tickets remaining unsold, the afternoon pay-per-view demonstrated strong fan interest in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. The accessible $38.60 entry price point and healthy resale market (384 tickets) indicated broad appeal beyond AEW’s core fanbase.

The near-sellout performance validates AEW’s strategy of taking their biggest annual event to new markets, establishing a foothold in one of wrestling’s most important territories while proving their ability to fill major venues outside traditional strongholds.