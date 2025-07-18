AEW All In: Texas Reportedly Draws Huge PPV Buyrate And Record Merchandise Sales

The business numbers are in for this past weekend’s AEW All In: Texas pay-per-view, and the event was a major financial success for the company. A new report from the Wrestling Observer has revealed a strong pay-per-view buyrate and a record-breaking figure for merchandise sales.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the July 12th event is estimated to have done 175,000 buys on pay-per-view. This number would make it the fourth-highest buyrate in AEW history, behind only All Out 2021, All In 2023, and Revolution 2024. The report also notes that the event generated $725,000 in merchandise revenue, the largest amount for any non-WWE wrestling show in the history of the U.S. or Canada.

These numbers align with comments made by AEW President Tony Khan at the post-show press conference. Khan stated that the attendance at Globe Life Field was close to 30,000 fans, which produced the biggest gate for an AEW event ever held in the United States. The company’s overall attendance and gate records remain with the 2023 edition of All In from Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Following the success of All In, AEW will look to continue its momentum as it heads towards its next major pay-per-view, Forbidden Door, on August 24th. The annual crossover event with New Japan Pro-Wrestling will feature dream matches between stars from both promotions, though the card has been impacted by recent injuries to top AEW stars like Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay.