AEW All Out 2025: Updated Match Card, Start Time & How to Watch from Toronto

All Elite Wrestling’s All Out 2025 takes place next Saturday, September 20, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario. Following this week’s Dynamite, we now have eight matches confirmed for the event.

AEW All Out 2025 Match Card

AEW World Championship: Hangman Page (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher

Hangman Page (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher AEW Women’s World Championship (Four-Way): Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander vs. Thekla

Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander vs. Thekla Coffin Match: Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin

Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Riho

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Riho MJF vs. Mark Briscoe

Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

The Hurt Syndicate vs. Ricochet & Gates of Agony

Kazuchika Okada & Michael Oku vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Anthony Bowens

Stay tuned to SEScoops for updates on the final match card and any changes leading up to All Out 2025.

Event Information:

Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Start Time: 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

How to Watch: