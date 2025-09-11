AEW All Out 2025 3pm EST
AEW All Out 2025: Updated Match Card, Start Time & How to Watch from Toronto

by Michael Reichlin

All Elite Wrestling’s All Out 2025 takes place next Saturday, September 20, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario. Following this week’s Dynamite, we now have eight matches confirmed for the event.

AEW All Out 2025 Match Card

  • AEW World Championship: Hangman Page (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher
  • AEW Women’s World Championship (Four-Way): Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander vs. Thekla
  • Coffin Match: Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin
  • AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Riho
  • MJF vs. Mark Briscoe
  • Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)
  • The Hurt Syndicate vs. Ricochet & Gates of Agony
  • Kazuchika Okada & Michael Oku vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Anthony Bowens

Stay tuned to SEScoops for updates on the final match card and any changes leading up to All Out 2025.

Event Information:

  • Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025
  • Start Time: 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT
  • Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

How to Watch:

  • U.S.: Available on pay-per-view via HBO Max, Prime Video, and PPV.com
  • Canada: Available through cable/satellite PPV providers and streaming outlets such as PPV.com
  • International: Available in certain markets on YouTube and other digital platforms
