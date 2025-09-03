AEW All Out Moves to Afternoon Slot, Avoids WWE WrestlePalooza Competition

AEW has strategically shifted All Out to a 3pm ET start time on September 20, positioning the pay-per-view several hours before WWE’s WrestlePalooza on ESPN to avoid direct head-to-head competition.

The afternoon scheduling represents a tactical move in the ongoing wrestling wars, allowing AEW to capture viewership without competing directly against WWE’s evening ESPN broadcast. This timing strategy could potentially benefit both promotions by giving wrestling fans the opportunity to watch both events.

AEW PPVs are coming to HBO Max! Starting this Friday, U.S. subscribers can purchase AEW: All Out for the exclusive price of $39.99. @hbomax @AEW pic.twitter.com/DzjR7c1unv — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) September 3, 2025

Starting with All Out, AEW will transition all future pay-per-views to HBO Max as their exclusive streaming platform. Current Max subscribers in the United States can purchase the event for $39.99, featuring an ad-free viewing experience. Pre-orders begin Friday, September 5, with an exclusive $10 discount for early buyers.

The HBO Max partnership marks a significant shift from traditional pay-per-view distribution, with purchased events remaining available for replay exclusively to buyers for six months. Fans can access their purchases through the My Stuff section under My Purchases on the HBO Max platform.

This scheduling and platform strategy positions AEW to avoid the intense competition that often splits wrestling audiences during major events, while establishing HBO Max as their long-term streaming home for premium content.