AEW Announces Big Change To Dynamite And Collision Schedule

AEW has announced another significant change to its upcoming television schedule, revealing that next week’s broadcast on Wednesday, October 15, will be a special, three-hour combination of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision.

The announcement, which was made during this week’s “Title Tuesday” special, confirms that the show will serve as the official go-home broadcast for the WrestleDream pay-per-view on Saturday, October 18. The move is the latest in a series of programming shifts and extended episodes that AEW has presented in 2025.

The three-hour special will air live from Kansas City, Missouri, starting at the usual Dynamite time slot of 8:00 PM Eastern. In addition to next week’s change, AEW also revealed that they will be taping both Dynamite and Collision on Wednesday nights for the remainder of the month, with combined tapings scheduled for October 22 in San Antonio, Texas, and October 29 in Edinburg, Texas. The next live Saturday night edition of AEW Collision will not take place until November 8 in Houston, Texas.

This scheduling change continues a trend for AEW in the first year of its new multi-year media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery. The company has frequently experimented with its programming format, including a four-hour “Summer Blockbuster” special in June and several two-and-a-half-hour episodes for events like the Dynamite anniversary show and this week’s “Title Tuesday.”