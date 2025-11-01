AEW Announces Competitors For First-Ever Women’s Blood & Guts Match

The field is set for the first-ever women’s Blood & Guts match in All Elite Wrestling history.

AEW announced the two teams, which will compete in a 12-woman, two-ring steel cage match. The match will feature six people on each team, making it the biggest Blood & Guts match ever. The teams are as follows:

Team Moné: AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné will lead the Triangle of Madness (Thekla, Julia Hart, & Skye Blue), Marina Shafir & Megan Bayne.

Team Statlander: AEW Women's Champion Kris Statlander will captain Willow Nightingale, "Timeless" Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, Queen Aminata & Harley Cameron.

Penelope Ford was originally scheduled to compete in the match but is currently sidelined with a UCL injury and has been replaced by Marina Shafir.

The historic match will take place during a special Dynamite broadcast on November 12. A men’s Blood & Guts match will also take place at the event.