AEW Announces July Residency at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom

All Elite Wrestling is heading back to Chicago for a first-of-its-kind residency this summer, locking in multiple live shows at the historic Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom from July 16 to July 31.

The two-week stretch will feature six televised tapings—three episodes of AEW Dynamite and three of AEW Collision—with additional live content planned. It marks AEW’s first 2025 residency and follows last year’s multi-week run in Arlington, Texas.

AEW Chicago residency schedule at the Aragon Ballroom:

Tuesday, July 16 – AEW Dynamite

– AEW Dynamite Wednesday, July 17 – AEW Collision

– AEW Collision Tuesday, July 23 – AEW Dynamite

– AEW Dynamite Friday, July 26 – AEW Collision

– AEW Collision Tuesday, July 30 – AEW Dynamite

– AEW Dynamite Wednesday, July 31 – AEW Collision

Tickets go on sale Monday, May 19 at AEWTix.com.

Tony Khan, AEW’s CEO and head of creative, spoke with Chicago Sun Times andcalled the move a personal milestone. A native of Urbana and longtime supporter of Illinois sports, Khan pointed to Chicago’s deep ties to AEW’s history, from the groundbreaking All In event in 2018 to the company’s consistent sellouts in the region.

“Chicago is without a doubt one of the greatest wrestling cities in the world,” Khan said, noting that the local fan base played a key role in AEW’s rise.