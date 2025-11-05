AEW Announces New Championship

All Elite Wrestling is adding another championship to its ranks. AEW President Tony Khan has officially announced the creation of the new AEW National Championship.

Khan revealed that the inaugural champion will be crowned at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view on Saturday, November 22, in a Casino Gauntlet Match.

He also added a unique stipulation for the new title, noting that it will be defended across multiple promotions, including Ring of Honor (ROH) and NJPW Strong. In his announcement, Khan paid homage to wrestling’s past, acknowledging the “National Championship” name and its storied history in legendary territories like Georgia Championship Wrestling and Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling.

AEW’s next PPV adventure is Full Gear on Saturday, November 22, 2025 from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The lineup currently includes: