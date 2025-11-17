AEW Announces Arlington, TX Residency for January 2026

AEW has announced a month-long residency for AEW Collision at the Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas, marking a significant commitment to the Texas wrestling market.

The Saturday night program will tape at the venue for four consecutive weeks in January 2026:

Saturday, January 3

Saturday, January 10

Saturday, January 24

Saturday, January 31

The residency follows a growing trend in professional wrestling, with promotions establishing extended stays at single venues rather than traditional touring schedules. The Esports Stadium Arlington, which has previously hosted AEW events, will serve as Collision’s home base throughout the month.

Ticket sales begin with early access premium seating available tomorrow, followed by general public sales on November 24 through Ticketmaster. The concentrated schedule allows fans to potentially attend multiple shows while giving AEW a consistent production base in the key Texas market.

This extended Arlington residency represents AEW’s continued investment in establishing regional strongholds, with Texas remaining one of wrestling’s most passionate and historically significant markets.