Absent AEW Star Makes In-Ring Return After Over A Year

AEW has a loaded roster, which means not every name associated with the promotion gets the chance to be a regular force on TV. Now, one of AEW’s most legitimate competitors has made their in-ring return after over a year out of the squared circle, but not for AEW.

At Josh Barnett’s latest Bloodsport event, Anthony Ogogo made his return to the ring. The Olympic Bronze Medalist proved his skills in his Bloodsport debut by defeating Brett Semtex in London, England. This marked a return to action for Ogogo, who last competed at the August 31, 2024, taping of ROH Honor Club, where he defeated Kit Sackett.

Ogogo signed with AEW in 2019 and was trained within the promotion by Dustin Rhodes and Q.T. Marshall. In March 2021, Ogogo made his AEW Dynamite debut and was placed in a high-profile feud with Cody Rhodes. Since that feud ended, however, Ogogo has been seldom used by AEW. In 2024, he joined Shane Taylor Promotions.

Questions remain as to what Ogogo’s future in AEW looks like, but his match at Bloodsport shows he’s far from finished in the ring. With Ogogo re-signing with AEW in January 2024, the boxer-turned-wrestler plans on proving why he should be doing much more for Tony Khan.