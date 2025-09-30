AEW Blood & Guts Date And Location Announced

AEW’s most violent tradition, the Blood & Guts match, will make its return on Wednesday, November 12, at a special edition of AEW Dynamite emanating from the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. The company officially announced the date and location for its fifth Blood & Guts event, a show that promises to continue the legacy of the two-ring steel cage match.

In a post on X, AEW wrote, “On Wed, Nov 12, AEW’s most violent match will take over the First Horizon Coliseum! Early Access Premium Seating starts tomorrow; tickets on sale 10/3”. One of the most intriguing possibilities is the first-ever women’s Blood & Guts match. On a recent episode of AEW Collision, former AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter teased that the violent stipulation may be the only way to settle the escalating, multi-woman feud involving herself, The Triangle of Madness, Queen Aminata, Harley Cameron, and others.

AEW’s Blood & Guts is the company’s modern take on the classic WarGames concept created by Dusty Rhodes. The match features two teams locked inside a massive, roofed steel cage that encloses two rings, a setup that is closer to Rhodes’ original vision of “The Match Beyond.” Since its debut in 2021, the Blood & Guts match has become an annual tradition for AEW, consistently delivering some of the most memorable and violent spectacles in the company’s history. Past editions have featured clashes between factions like The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle, the Jericho Appreciation Society and the Blackpool Combat Club, and The Golden Elite versus the Blackpool Combat Club.

This will be AEW’s first event in the historic Greensboro venue since the Revolution pay-per-view in March 2024, a show that was main-evented by the emotional and historic retirement match of the legendary Sting, who teamed with Darby Allin to defeat The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championships.