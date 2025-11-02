AEW Blood & Guts Teams Announced for November 12 Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan has officially announced the complete lineups for the highly anticipated Blood & Guts matches set to take place on the November 12th episode of AEW Dynamite. This event marks the debut of the women’s Blood & Guts match and the return of the men’s version, promising a night of intense action.

For the inaugural women’s match; twelve competitors will clash inside the brutal structure. The lineup consists of Mercedes Mone, Megan Bayne, Marina Shafir, Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue facing off against Kris Statlander, Toni Storm, Harley Cameron, Jamie Hayter, Queen Aminata, and Willow Nightingale. This match is expected to showcase the depth and talent within AEW’s women’s division.

In the men’s B&G match, Jon Moxley will lead his dominant Death Riders faction, including Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, Wheeler Yuta, and Daniel Garcia, against an unlikely alliance of Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong representing the Conglomeration. With the Death Riders’ recent reign of terror threatening to consume AEW, this makeshift team of fan favorites look to finally put an end to Moxley’s destructive campaign in one of professional wrestling’s most dangerous match environments.

The November 12th Dynamite is shaping up to be a landmark event for AEW, with these matches potentially setting the stage for future storylines and rivalries. Fans eagerly await seeing which teams will emerge victorious in this grueling test of endurance and skill. Stay tuned for further updates and coverage as the event approaches.

