AEW Plans Change After Talent Reportedly Refuse To Lose

Plans for the November 8, edition of AEW Collision had to change when talent objected to losing, it has been reported. According to PW Insider, Nixon Newell and Miranda Alize refused to lose in what would have been their second match for AEW.

The pair were scheduled to put over Tay Melo & Anna Jay, the report adds, but took issue with losing to the two established AEW names. Their argument was that they had lost the previous week in their official debut match against Marina Shafir and Megan Bayne.

Newell and Alize reportedly left the taping an hour before their match was supposed to begin. They were replaced by Hyan and Maya World, who had no issue losing to Melo and Jay. It’s said that AEW was appreciative of Maya/Hyan stepping up and that each gained points internally.

TayJay make quick work of their opponents!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/AhYQ7s62up — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 9, 2025

On X, Newell and Alize shared criticism from fans of their handling in AEW so far, with Alize teasing that the couple have much more they want to say. After the couple debuted, it was reported that neither is believed to be under contract with AEW.

This is a developing situation, though refusing to lose is often a bad look for talent. With Newell being open about her post-WWE booking struggles, it remains to be seen how this repoted incident will impact her career.