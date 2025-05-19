AEW Double or Nothing 2025: Preview, Matches, and How to Watch

All Elite Wrestling’s Double or Nothing returns for its seventh edition this Sunday, May 25, 2025, marking a historic first as the event heads to the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Traditionally held in Las Vegas, this year’s show brings the casino-themed spectacle to the Southwest. With the culmination of the Owen Hart Cup tournaments, championships on the line and a hot summer ahead, all eyes are on Glendale this holiday weekend.

How to Watch

Start Times:

United States: 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT

United Kingdom: 1:00 AM BST (Monday)

India: 6:30 AM IST (Monday)

Australia: 12:00 PM AEDT (Monday)

Broadcast Details:

United States: Prime Video PPV TrillerTV PPV (app/site) PPV.com PPV YouTube PPV Traditional cable/satellite providers In-person viewing at most Dave & Buster’s locations

International (outside the U.S.) TrillerTV PPV – Canada + select markets PPV.com PPV – Canada + select markets YouTube PPV – Canada + select markets Prime Video PPV – United Kingdom



Match Card

AEW Women’s World Championship

Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

After a dominant reign and a series of eliminator victories, “Timeless” Toni Storm faces her former friend and returning star Mina Shirakawa. Shirakawa’s surprise pinfall over Storm at Beach Break earned her this title shot, making this one of the most anticipated women’s matches in AEW history.

AEW World Tag Team Championship

The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara

The reigning champions, The Hurt Syndicate, defend against the newly crowned number one contenders, Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara, who earned their shot after a hard-fought win on Collision.

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Final

Will Ospreay vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

The winner secures an AEW World Championship match at All In Texas. Ospreay and Hangman Page, two of AEW’s most acclaimed athletes, collide in a high-stakes showdown that could steal the show.

Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Final

Mercedes Moné vs. Jamie Hayter

Both women are former champions in their own right, and the winner will earn a shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship at All In Texas. Moné’s undefeated streak is on the line against the returning Hayter.

Anarchy in the Arena

Jon Moxley, Gabe Kidd, The Young Bucks, Marina Shafir & The Death Riders vs. Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, Powerhouse Hobbs, Willow Nightingale, Kenny Omega & The Opps

AEW’s signature chaotic brawl returns with a star-studded lineup. The match promises carnage and unpredictability as some of AEW’s biggest names clash in a no-holds-barred environment.

Stretcher Match

Mark Briscoe vs. Ricochet

This grudge match escalates to AEW’s first-ever Stretcher Match, as Briscoe and Ricochet look to settle their heated rivalry in a bout where only one can be wheeled out victorious.

FTR vs. Daniel Garcia & Nigel McGuinness

FTR, now embracing their villainous side, face the unlikely duo of Daniel Garcia and Nigel McGuinness. This marks McGuinness’ fourth match since his return to the ring, adding intrigue for longtime fans.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, May 25, 2025

Sunday, May 25, 2025 Venue: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona

Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona Promotion: All Elite Wrestling (AEW)

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Theme: Casino/Vegas-style spectacle, with a new Arizona twist

Don’t miss AEW Double or Nothing 2025-live from Glendale, Arizona, this Sunday.